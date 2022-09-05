Immuneering (IMRX) Files IND for Cancer Candidate IMM-1-104

Immuneering Corporation IMRX announced that it has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA to begin a clinical study on its lead product candidate IMM-1-104 for the treatment of advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.

If the IND is accepted by the regulatory body, Immuneering will initiate a phase I/IIa study on IMM-1-104, an oral once-daily small molecule for treating patients with a broad range of RAS mutant tumors.

Shares of Immuneering were up 7.1% following the announcement of the news. The stock has plunged 53.9% this year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company decided to begin a clinical study on IMM-1-104, after data from preclinical studies showed that treatment with IMM-1-104 led to robust single-agent anti-tumor activity across a broad range of in vitro and in vivo tumor models driven by MAPK pathway activation events.

Before Immuneering can start with the clinical study, the FDA will do a review of the above IND and decide whether the data package provided is justifiable to predict the safety of IMM-1-104.

Per the company, IMM-1-104 has the potential to be a game-changer for patients with RAS mutant tumors. IMRX remains focused to begin the planned phase I/IIa study evaluating IMM-1-104 for the given indication.

Immuneering plans to begin enrollment of patients in the phase I/IIa study on IMM-1-104 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This apart, Immuneering is developing another candidate, IMM-6-415, designed to sensitize resistant tumors to select immunotherapies in pre-clinical studies. The company plans to submit an IND application for IMM-6-415 in 2023.

Immuneering has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment. Therefore, pipeline development remains in key focus for the company.

