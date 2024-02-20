News & Insights

Immuneering Gets Fast-Track Designation For IMM-1-104 In Pancreatic Cancer

February 20, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Oncology firm Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for its lead clinical-stage program IMM-1-104, for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, who have failed one line of treatment.

The Fast Track Designation will help accelerate approval and priority review of the drug candidate.

IMM-1-104 is designed to provide universal-RAS activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily oral dosing.

In its Phase 1/2a study, the company plans to evaluate IMM-1-104 in pancreatic cancer and other tumor types.

