Immuneering Gets Fast-Track Designation For IMM-1-104 In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Oncology firm Immuneering Corp. (IMRX) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for its lead clinical-stage program IMM-1-104, for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, who have failed one line of treatment.

In the pre-market session, shares are up 4.85 percent from the previous close of $6.60 on a volume of 22,417.

The Fast Track Designation will help accelerate approval and priority review of the drug candidate.

IMM-1-104 is designed to provide universal-RAS activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway with once-daily oral dosing.

In its Phase 1/2a study, the company plans to evaluate IMM-1-104 in pancreatic cancer and other tumor types.

