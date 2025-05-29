Immuneering Corporation to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025

Immuneering Corporation will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, discussing their pipeline and strategy.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing better therapies for cancer patients, announced that its management team will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on June 5, 2025. Key executives, including CEO Ben Zeskind and CMO Igor Matushansky, will discuss the company's pipeline, platform, and business strategy. The presentation will occur from 8:45 to 9:15 am ET and will be available for live streaming and later access on the company's website. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is currently in a Phase 2a trial targeting advanced solid tumors like pancreatic cancer, and the company also has various early-stage development programs. More information can be found on their website.

Participation in the prestigious Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, enhancing the company's visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

The presentation will feature key executives, demonstrating a strong leadership presence and commitment to engaging with investors.

Discussion of the company's pipeline and business strategy highlights ongoing development efforts and potential future growth opportunities.

Webcast of the presentation allows for broader audience engagement and access to information for investors and stakeholders.

While the press release highlights participation in a major healthcare conference, it does not provide any new data or updates regarding the company’s pipeline or the status of its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, which may indicate a lack of significant progress or results.



The mention of the company being in a clinical stage with its lead product also raises ongoing concerns about the uncertainties and risks associated with clinical trials, which could affect investor confidence.



There is no information provided about potential challenges or competitive pressures the company might face, suggesting a lack of transparency that could be viewed negatively by investors and stakeholders.

What is the purpose of Immuneering's presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

Immuneering will discuss its pipeline, platform, and business strategy during the conference.

When will Immuneering present at the conference?

The presentation is scheduled for June 5, 2025, from 8:45 to 9:15 am ET.

Who will be presenting on behalf of Immuneering Corporation?

Key executives include CEO Ben Zeskind, CMO Igor Matushansky, and others from the management team.

How can I access the live presentation from Immuneering?

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Immuneering’s Investor Relations website.

What is Immuneering's lead product candidate?

Immuneering's lead product candidate is IMM-1-104, an oral therapy for RAS-driven tumors.

$IMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $IMRX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/13/2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective



better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from June 4-5, 2025, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Igor Matushansky M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.





Date/Time: June 5 from 8:45 – 9:15 am ET





The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at



Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation



Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective



better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit



www.immuneering.com



