Immuneering Corporation to Host Conference Call for Phase 2a Clinical Trial Update on IMM-1-104 in Pancreatic Cancer

Immuneering Corporation will host a conference call on June 17 to discuss updates on its Phase 2a trial for IMM-1-104.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, announced a conference call and live webcast scheduled for June 17, 2025, at 8:00 am ET, to provide updates on its Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 for first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The company is dedicated to developing innovative cancer treatments, with IMM-1-104 being an oral, once-daily MEK inhibitor aiming to enhance treatment durability and tolerability for patients with MAPK pathway-driven tumors, particularly pancreatic cancer. The call will be available for live viewing and later archived on Immuneering's website.

Immuneering Corporation is providing updates on its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, indicating progress in its research and development efforts.

The company's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to improve durability and tolerability for patients with MAPK pathway-driven tumors, highlighting its potential significance in oncology.

The conference call and live webcast format allows for real-time engagement with investors and stakeholders, enhancing transparency and communication regarding the company's developments.

Immuneering's focus on addressing significant unmet medical needs in pancreatic cancer positions it as a key player in the oncology market, potentially attracting interest and support from investors and partners.

The press release does not provide specific results or updates from the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104, which may lead to investor concerns about the lack of transparency regarding the trial's progress and outcomes.

The statement mentions that IMM-1-104 is designed for a specific indication (MAPK pathway-driven tumors), which may limit the perception of its market potential if the results do not meet expectations.

As a clinical-stage company, the reliance on trial outcomes and the announcement of a conference call suggests that the company may not have other significant developments to share, raising concerns about the pace of their overall pipeline advancement.

What is the conference call about?

The conference call will provide updates on Immuneering's Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in pancreatic cancer patients.

When will the conference call take place?

The conference call is scheduled for June 17, 2025, at 8:00 am ET.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call will be available via live webcast on Immuneering's Investor Relations website.

What is IMM-1-104?

IMM-1-104 is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK, targeting MAPK pathway-driven tumors like pancreatic cancers.

Where can I find more information about Immuneering Corporation?

More information can be found by visiting Immuneering’s official website at www.immuneering.com.

$IMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $IMRX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am ET on June 17, 2025. The company is excited to provide updates from its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 in first-line pancreatic cancer patients.





About Immuneering Corporation







Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.







