Immuneering Corporation Appoints Igor Matushansky, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Grants Stock Options

Immuneering Corporation appoints Dr. Igor Matushansky as Chief Medical Officer and grants stock options.

Quiver AI Summary

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, announced the appointment of Igor Matushansky, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective March 21, 2025. To accompany his employment, he received an option to purchase 118,000 shares of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $1.80 per share, which vests over four years. The company is developing therapies for cancer patients, with its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, currently in Phase 1/2a trials targeting advanced solid tumors, including those with RAS mutations. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's development plans and acknowledges the risks and uncertainties associated with oncology drug development.

Potential Positives

Dr. Igor Matushansky's appointment as Chief Medical Officer signifies a strengthening of the company's leadership team, which may enhance its strategic direction in oncology.

The grant of 118,000 stock options to Dr. Matushansky aligns his interests with those of shareholders, promoting potential long-term company growth.

The company's lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a trial targeting significant unmet needs in cancer treatment, illustrating ongoing commitment to innovative therapies.

The press release highlights the company's proactive approach to attract top talent, which is crucial for advancing its clinical programs and overall mission in oncology.

Potential Negatives

The company has incurred significant losses and is not currently profitable, raising concerns about its financial viability and future operations.

There are several uncertainties and risks associated with the oncology drug research and development process that could lead to potential delays or failures in obtaining regulatory approvals for their drug candidates.

The press release highlights the company's reliance on third parties for clinical trials and product development, which could pose risks if those partnerships do not perform as expected.

FAQ

Who is the new Chief Medical Officer of Immuneering Corporation?

Igor Matushansky, M.D., Ph.D., has been named Chief Medical Officer of Immuneering Corporation.

What stock option was granted to Dr. Matushansky?

Dr. Matushansky was granted an option to purchase 118,000 shares at $1.80 per share.

When does Dr. Matushansky's stock option vest?

The stock option vests 25% on March 17, 2026, with the remaining 75% vesting monthly over three years.

What is the focus of Immuneering Corporation?

Immuneering Corporation focuses on developing cancer therapies that are more effective and better tolerated by patients.

What are the main products in Immuneering's pipeline?

The main products include IMM-1-104 and IMM-6-415, both aimed at treating advanced solid tumors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IMRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $IMRX stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IMRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMRX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMRX forecast page.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective



and



better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, previously announced on March 20, 2025, that Igor Matushansky, M.D., Ph.D., was named Chief Medical Officer of the Company. In connection with the commencement of Dr. Matushanky’s employment, on March 21, 2025, Dr. Matushanky was granted an option to purchase 118,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock with a per share exercise price of $1.80, the closing trading price of the Company’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 21, 2025. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Company’s 2025 Employment Inducement Award Plan and was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The stock option has a ten-year term and vests (subject to Dr. Matushansky’s continued service to the Company through the applicable vesting dates) 25% on March 17, 2026 and the remaining 75% in substantially equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, such that the stock option shall be fully vested and exercisable on March 17, 2029. The stock option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to Dr. Matushansky entering into employment with the Company.







About Immuneering Corporation







Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective



and



better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit



www.immuneering.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Immuneering’s plans to develop, and the treatment potential of, its product candidates.





These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding and ability to continue as a going concern; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.





These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







Media Contact:







Jenna Urban





jurban@cglife.com







Investor Contact:







Laurence Watts





619-916-7620





laurence@newstreetir.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.