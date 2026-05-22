Immuneering Announces Phase 2a Median OS Of 17 Months For Atebimetinib In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Immuneering Corporation (IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company, on Thursday announced encouraging initial data from the Phase 2a trial for Atebimetinib in combination with mGnP for treating metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The company's lead drug candidate, atebimetinib, is an investigational, oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK.

The Phase 2a trial dosed 56 first-line patients of metastatic pancreatic cancer with atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine nab-paclitaxel (mGnP). Released data indicates an median overall survival (OS) of 17.3 months. The only Grade-3 adverse events were anemia and neutropenia associated with chemotherapy side-effects.

Further data detailing the progression-free survival (PFS), response, safety, and weight stability will be presented at the meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in June.

The company is currently recruiting for the Phase 3 MAPKeeper 301 trial for atebimetinib in combination with mGnP for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and expects to dose the first patient by mid-2026.

IMRX closed Thursday at $5.22, up 3.98%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $5.44, up 4.21%.

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