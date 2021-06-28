US Markets
Immune response of AstraZeneca shot boosted by mixing dose schedule with Pfizer - study

Alistair Smout Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after a AstraZeneca AZN.L shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of the AstraZeneca shot, an Oxford study said on Monday.

The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein.

