Immune response of AstraZeneca shot boosted by mixing dose schedule with Pfizer - study

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after a AstraZeneca AZN.L shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of the AstraZeneca shot, an Oxford study said on Monday.

The study, called Com-COV, compared mixed two-dose schedules of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, and found that in any combination, they produced high concentrations of antibodies against the coronavirus spike protein.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.