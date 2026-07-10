BioTech
ICCC

ImmuCell Records Q2 Sales Of $7 Mln & 20% Rise For Six-Month Sales In Preliminary Results

July 10, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC), an animal health biologics company, on Thursday announced second quarter preliminary sales results, marking a 11.55% increase primarily due to significant TriShield sales.

The company saw total product sales of the second quarter reach $7.2 million, higher than the $6.4 million in the previous year.

Domestic sales rose 27.7% to $6.2 million, while in 2025 the same was $4.9 million. On the other hand, international sales dipped by 38.9% to $1 million compared to $1.6 million last year.

Of this, the Tri-Shield First Defense, which is used to prevent scours in newborn calves, yielded $4.9 million in product sales. This indicated an 8.3% increase over last year's second quarter sales of $4.5 million.

For the six months ending on June 30, 2026, the total product sales climbed 20.9% to $17.5 million, from $14.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

ICCC is currently trading at $11.59, up 1.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ICCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.