ImmuCell Records Q2 Sales Of $7 Mln & 20% Rise For Six-Month Sales In Preliminary Results

(RTTNews) - ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC), an animal health biologics company, on Thursday announced second quarter preliminary sales results, marking a 11.55% increase primarily due to significant TriShield sales.

The company saw total product sales of the second quarter reach $7.2 million, higher than the $6.4 million in the previous year.

Domestic sales rose 27.7% to $6.2 million, while in 2025 the same was $4.9 million. On the other hand, international sales dipped by 38.9% to $1 million compared to $1.6 million last year.

Of this, the Tri-Shield First Defense, which is used to prevent scours in newborn calves, yielded $4.9 million in product sales. This indicated an 8.3% increase over last year's second quarter sales of $4.5 million.

For the six months ending on June 30, 2026, the total product sales climbed 20.9% to $17.5 million, from $14.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

ICCC is currently trading at $11.59, up 1.18%.

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