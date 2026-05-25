ImmuCell Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y as Sales Climb on Strong Demand

Shares of ImmuCell Corporation ICCC have gained 21.1% since the company reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.3% rise over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 22.6%, also ahead of the S&P 500’s 4.5% jump. The strong share price performance followed a quarter in which the animal-health biologics company posted record revenues and improved profitability, supported by stronger demand for its First Defense calf-scours prevention products and continued manufacturing improvements.

ImmuCell reported first-quarter 2026 product sales of $10.4 million, up 28.4% from $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income increased 34% year over year to $1.9 million, or 21 cents per share, from $1.4 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2025. Gross profit rose to $4.7 million from $3.4 million a year earlier, while gross margin expanded to 45% from 41.6%. EBITDA improved to $2.6 million from $2.3 million in the comparable quarter last year. The company attributed the margin gains to higher production volumes, manufacturing efficiencies and price realization.

ImmuCell Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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ICCC’s Sales Momentum and Market Share Gains

Management said that demand for the company’s First Defense product portfolio remained strong during the quarter, particularly for Tri-Shield, its flagship calf-scours prevention product. Tri-Shield sales increased 38.5% year over year during the quarter. Domestic sales rose 35.7% to approximately $9.7 million, while international sales declined 30.2% to about $600,000.

Executives highlighted increasing adoption of calf-scours prevention products as cattle producers respond to rising calf values and seek to reduce disease-related losses. According to management, the U.S. scours biologics category grew about 11% year over year in the first quarter, while ImmuCell captured nearly 80% of the category’s dollar expansion during the period.

The company estimated that its share of U.S. category spending increased to 35.2% in the first quarter of 2026 from 29.1% in 2021. Its share of animals treated also increased to 18.1% from 15% over the same timeframe. Management attributed the gains to increased customer outreach, stronger product availability and the premium positioning of First Defense products.

Manufacturing Improvements Support ICCC’s Margins

A major focus for ImmuCell over the past year has been addressing manufacturing constraints and improving product availability following prior backorder issues. Management said that the average manufacturing output increased to more than 450,000 manufacturing units per month in the first quarter of 2026 compared with roughly 380,000 units per month during 2025.

The company said that the improvement stemmed from better production planning, reduced waste, overtime deployment and incremental capital investments designed to ease bottlenecks. These operational gains contributed to the quarter’s margin expansion.

Gross margin also benefited from pricing improvements, although management noted that margins were partially offset by costs tied to former Re-Tain assets that shifted from product development expenses into the cost of goods sold. The impact reduced gross margin by approximately 2.4% during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased to $2.7 million from $2.2 million a year earlier, reflecting investments in leadership, expanded commercial activities and sales-force growth. Product development expenses declined year over year due to the accounting reclassification of former Re-Tain-related costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Position of ICCC

ImmuCell ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 million, up from $3.8 million at the end of 2025. Net working capital increased to approximately $14.9 million from $13 million at year-end, while stockholders’ equity rose to $29.1 million from $27.1 million.

The company generated $3.6 million in operating cash flow during the quarter compared with $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Inventory declined modestly to $8.7 million from $9.3 million at year-end as the company fulfilled strong seasonal demand.

Management said that the improved liquidity position provides the flexibility to support future expansion initiatives while continuing to invest in manufacturing capacity and commercial operations.

ICCC’s Expansion Plans and Strategic Priorities

Management reiterated that expanding manufacturing capacity remains a strategic priority as demand continues to increase. During the quarter, ImmuCell reached a settlement with a former contract manufacturer that resulted in a net $2 million payment to the company. Executives said that the proceeds are expected to support a planned capacity expansion for First Defense production.

The company is also increasing its commercial presence. Management disclosed that ImmuCell added three new U.S. sales territories instead of the two previously planned, citing strong domestic market momentum. The company is also developing a more structured international growth strategy, including hiring an executive focused on global business development.

Other Developments at ICCC

During the quarter, ImmuCell continued to sharpen its focus on the First Defense franchise after discontinuing emphasis on Re-Tain, its mastitis treatment program. Management indicated that assets previously associated with Re-Tain may be repurposed to support First Defense manufacturing expansion efforts. The company also highlighted governance changes implemented earlier this year, including the addition of three new independent board members with animal-health and operational expertise.

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