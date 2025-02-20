ImmuCell Corporation to Release Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024 on February 25, 2025

ImmuCell Corporation will report unaudited financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

ImmuCell Corporation, a company focused on improving the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, after the market closes on February 25, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, with details for accessing the call provided. The company does not expect any changes to its preliminary sales results announced on January 9, 2025, and plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K by March 31, 2025. Investors are encouraged to review an updated Corporate Presentation slide deck available on the company’s website. ImmuCell is known for its product First Defense® to provide immediate immunity to newborn calves and is developing Re-Tain®, a treatment for mastitis that avoids traditional antibiotic restrictions.

Potential Positives

ImmuCell Corporation plans to report its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results disclosed earlier, suggesting stability in performance and confidence in their financial outlook.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future direction, fostering investor engagement.

ImmuCell is pursuing innovative products like Re-Tain®, which could position the company as a leader in providing alternatives to traditional antibiotics in livestock health, aligning with current trends in sustainable agriculture.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not contain any finalized financial results, only unaudited figures, which could raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and accuracy.



The Company anticipates no change to preliminary sales results, suggesting potential stagnation or lack of growth in performance compared to expectations or previous periods.



Delayed filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K until March 31, 2025, could indicate regulatory issues or internal delays, which might negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

When will ImmuCell report unaudited financial results?

ImmuCell will report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on February 25, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for financial results?

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 855-9502 for toll-free or (412) 317-5499 for international participants.

What is the purpose of ImmuCell Corporation?

ImmuCell's purpose is to create scientifically proven products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a teleconference replay will be available until March 5, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 toll-free or (412) 317-0088 internationally.

Where can I find ImmuCell's Corporate Presentation slide deck?

The updated slide deck will be available under the "Investors" tab on ImmuCell’s website after the market closes on February 25, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ICCC stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC)



(“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until March 5, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #5555700.





The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 that were disclosed on January 9, 2025. The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on or before Monday, March 31, 2025.





Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at



www.immucell.com



, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.









About ImmuCell:









ImmuCell Corporation's (



Nasdaq: ICCC



) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets



First Defense





®



, providing



Immediate Immunity



™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is developing



Re-Tain





®



, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or meat withhold label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at:





http://www.immucell.com





.























Contacts:







Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO





ImmuCell Corporation





(207) 878-2770









Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame





Lytham Partners, LLC





(602) 889-9700







iccc@lythampartners.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.