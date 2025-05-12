ImmuCell Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025, and Host Conference Call on May 15, 2025

ImmuCell Corporation plans to release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14 and host a conference call May 15.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company focused on improving the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, accessible via provided phone numbers. The company emphasizes that it does not anticipate changes to its preliminary sales figures disclosed earlier. Following the financial results, ImmuCell plans to submit its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and will update its Corporate Presentation slide deck, available on its website. ImmuCell is known for products like First Defense®, which provides immediate immunity for newborn calves, and is also developing Re-Tain®, a treatment for mastitis in dairy cows.

FAQ

When will ImmuCell report its financial results?

ImmuCell expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on May 14, 2025.

How can I join the ImmuCell conference call?

To join the conference call on May 15, 2025, dial (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET.

What is the replay information for the conference call?

A teleconference replay will be available until May 22, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international) using the replay access code #4755970.

Where can I find ImmuCell's updated Corporate Presentation?

The updated Corporate Presentation slide deck will be available on the "Investors" tab of ImmuCell's website after the market closes on May 14, 2025.

What products does ImmuCell specialize in?

ImmuCell develops products like First Defense®, which provides Immediate Immunity™, and is working on Re-Tain®, a treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $ICCC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Maine, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC)



(“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #4755970.





The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 that were disclosed on April 8, 2025. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 14, 2025 after the market closes.





Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at



www.immucell.com



, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.









About ImmuCell:









ImmuCell Corporation's (



Nasdaq: ICCC



) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef calves. ImmuCell manufactures and markets



First Defense





®



, which provides



Immediate Immunity



™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is developing



Re-Tain





®



, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or pre-slaughter withdrawal label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional mastitis antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at:





http://www.immucell.com





.











Contacts:











Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO













Timothy C. Fiori, Chief Financial Officer













ImmuCell Corporation













(207) 878-2770

























Joe Diaz, Robert Blum and Joe Dorame













Lytham Partners, LLC













(602) 889-9700















iccc@lythampartners.com









