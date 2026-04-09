ImmuCell Corp Reports Q1 Preliminary Revenue Growth Above 25% Driven By Tri-Shield Sales

(RTTNews) - ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC), an animal health biologics company, announced preliminary first-quarter 2026 sales results, reflecting 28.4% revenue growth driven by its Tri-Shield product sales.

ImmuCell develops solutions to improve the survivability, health, and long-term performance of dairy and beef calves. The company's primary product line, First Defence, is for the treatment of scours, the most prevalent disease in neonatal calves.

First Defence Tri-Shield is a USDA-approved veterinary biologic product made by ImmuCell and is used in newborn dairy and beef calves as a preventative measure against scours.

For the first quarter, the firm reported preliminary net sales of $10.4 million from $8.1 million in the prior year.

Tri-Shield's first defence sales increased 38.5% to $7.9 million from $5.7 million a year ago, driven by seasonal demand from the cow-calf segment.

ImmuCell is scheduled to host a conference call on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Bobbi Jo Brockmann, Senior Vice President, said: "As we move into the second and third quarters, demand shifts toward our year-round dairy customers."

ICCC has traded between $4.52 and $7.60 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $6.38, down 3.19%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.