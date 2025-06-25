Markets
ImmuCell Begins Search For New CEO As Michael Brigham To Retire Next Year

June 25, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC), an animal healthcare products company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Brigham has decided to retire from his full-time work by early 2026.

The company has already started a search process for a successor with the expectation that Brigham would be available to help transition his CEO responsibilities as well.

RTTNews
RTTNews

