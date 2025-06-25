ImmuCell Begins Search For New CEO As Michael Brigham To Retire Next Year

(RTTNews) - ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC), an animal healthcare products company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Brigham has decided to retire from his full-time work by early 2026.

The company has already started a search process for a successor with the expectation that Brigham would be available to help transition his CEO responsibilities as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.