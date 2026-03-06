ImmuCell 2025 Net Loss Narrows Y/Y as Sales & Margins Improve

Shares of ImmuCell Corporation ICCC have declined 0.8% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.7% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has lost 4.3% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.7% fall.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, ImmuCell reported product sales of $27.6 million, a 4.3% increase from $26.5 million in 2024. The company’s profitability metrics improved significantly year over year. Net loss narrowed to $1 million, or 12 cents per basic share, from a net loss of $2.2 million, or 26 cents per basic share, in the prior year. The gross margin expanded sharply to 41.4% of product sales in 2025 from 30% in 2024, reflecting operational improvements and stronger sales volumes.

Other Key Business Metrics

Several operating metrics highlight the company’s improving operational efficiency during 2025. Gross profit reached $11.4 million for the year from $7.9 million in 2024, driven largely by improved production volumes, pricing actions and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income showed a meaningful turnaround. The company generated net operating income of $1.6 million in 2025 against an operating loss of $1.6 million in the previous year, representing an improvement of $3.3 million.

The quarterly performance was more mixed. Product sales in the fourth quarter were $7.6 million, down 1.6% from $7.75 million in the year-ago quarter. Domestic sales increased 8.7% year over year to roughly $7 million, while international sales declined to about $600,000, largely due to order timing from a Canadian distributor.

Operating expenses increased modestly during the year. Total operating expenses rose to $9.8 million in 2025 from $9.6 million in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher general and administrative costs, partially offset by lower product development expenses tied to reduced spending on the Re-Tain program.

From a balance sheet perspective, ImmuCell ended the year with $3.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, unchanged from 2024. Net working capital increased to approximately $13 million from $10.6 million due to higher finished goods inventory levels as the company built supply following earlier production constraints.

Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a successful year, marked by operational improvements and strategic changes. Chief executive officer Olivier te Boekhorst highlighted the company’s decision to concentrate on its First Defense franchise, which focuses on preventing calf scours, a major health challenge for young cattle.

Executives emphasized that the company increased manufacturing output during the year, boosting average monthly production from roughly 345,000 units in 2024 to about 380,000 units in 2025. This increase helped address previous backorders and supported sales growth.

Management also pointed to strong market fundamentals. The calf health market continues to expand, with U.S. producers spending approximately $93 million on scours prevention products in 2025, a 14% increase from 2024. The company believes a large portion of calves still receive no treatment, leaving a significant addressable market opportunity.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

Several one-time and operational factors influenced the company’s reported financial results. The largest was a $2.7-million non-cash impairment charge related to assets associated with the Re-Tain product line after the company shifted strategy away from manufacturing that product.

In addition, the company recorded approximately $651,000 of write-downs tied to colostrum inventory and incurred about $297,000 in expenses related to a CEO transition. These items were partially offset by $427,000 in one-time insurance proceeds received during the year.

Despite these charges, improved manufacturing efficiency and higher volumes helped expand margins. Increased production capacity, along with product price increases and yield improvements, contributed to the substantial improvement in the gross margin from the prior year.

Strategic Outlook

The company expects its manufacturing improvements to support continued sales growth and help meet demand in 2026 and 2027.

ImmuCell has identified multiple opportunities to increase production capacity from current levels to 5-6 million units annually through process improvements and incremental investments. These initiatives are aimed at supporting the expansion of the First Defense product line.

The company is also strengthening its commercial operations, including adding sales personnel and hiring an international market development leader. Management indicated that these steps are intended to accelerate customer outreach and expand the adoption of its products in both domestic and international markets.

Other Developments

A key strategic development during the quarter was the company’s decision to shift focus away from the Re-Tain subclinical mastitis product program. ImmuCell announced in December that it would pause investment in Re-Tain and instead prioritize expanding the First Defense franchise.

As part of this strategic shift, certain Re-Tain-related assets were written down and are expected to be repurposed to support the production of First Defense products. Management stated that this move allows the company to concentrate resources on a product line that already has strong market adoption and growth potential.

Overall, the 2025 results reflect operational progress, improved margins and a clearer strategic focus, although near-term profitability continues to be influenced by restructuring-related charges and ongoing investments in manufacturing capacity and commercial expansion.

