(IMMR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Immersion (IMMR) ending at $6.67, denoting a +0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 5.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Immersion in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 57.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.7 million, indicating a 45.04% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Immersion is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.93.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

