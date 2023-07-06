Immobel (EBR:IMMO) Price Target Decreased by 8.59% to 61.54

The average one-year price target for Immobel (EBR:IMMO) has been revised to 61.54 / share. This is an decrease of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 67.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.35% from the latest reported closing price of 34.70 / share.

Immobel Maintains 8.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immobel. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMO is 0.02%, an increase of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMO by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 20K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMO by 1.77% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

