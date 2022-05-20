ImmixBio: IMX-110 Shows Improved Survival In Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) announced positive interim study data showing that after one cycle of treatment, ImmixBio's lead candidate IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma or STS mice study.

Trabectedin is sold as YONDELIS by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug.

In the study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS. Trabectedin was dosed according to Meco et. al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm) and IMX-110 was administered at 2.0 mg/kg.

In Friday pre-market trade, IMMX was trading at $2.50 up $0.87 or 53.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.