Markets
IMMX

ImmixBio: IMX-110 Shows Improved Survival In Connective Tissue Cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma Mice Study

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) announced positive interim study data showing that after one cycle of treatment, ImmixBio's lead candidate IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma or STS mice study.

Trabectedin is sold as YONDELIS by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug.

In the study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS. Trabectedin was dosed according to Meco et. al., 2003 (trabectedin monotherapy treatment arm) and IMX-110 was administered at 2.0 mg/kg.

In Friday pre-market trade, IMMX was trading at $2.50 up $0.87 or 53.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMMX JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular