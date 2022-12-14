Markets
IMMX

Immix Shares Spike After Announcing In-licensing Of NXC-201 With Positive Overall Response

December 14, 2022 — 10:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) shares are surging more than 46 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the biopharma company announced that it has in-licensed BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 with an 85 percent overall response rate and 71 percent complete response/stringent complete response. The result was from an ongoing phase 1b relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma ongoing clinical trial.

The company said NXC-201 also produced 100 percent ORR and 100 percent organ response rate in 4 relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients.

Currently, shares are at $2.16, up 46.28 percent from the previous close of $1.48 on a volume of 35,169,268.

