Immix (IMMX) CAR-T Therapy IND Cleared by FDA, Stock Down

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on its BCMA CAR-T cell therapy, NXC-201.

Per the company, the FDA clearance allows NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) to expand clinical studies on NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis in the United States. Currently, there are no approved treatments for the given indication.

Per the press release, the favorable tolerability profile of NXC-201 is likely to help Immix to explore and expand the studies of NXC-201 into other autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus, myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis.

Also, this is the first CAR-T program, which is being studied for light-chain AL amyloidosis.

The company remains focused on beginning patient enrollment at multiple sites in the United States in the upcoming months.

Despite IND clearance by the FDA, shares of Immix were down 5% on Tuesday following the announcement of the news.

However, the stock has rallied 83% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 22.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In September 2023, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) designation to NXC-201 for treating AL amyloidosis, a life-threatening blood disorder.

Also, in August, the FDA granted ODD to NXC-201 for treating multiple myeloma (blood cancer).

NXC-201 is currently being evaluated in a phase Ib/IIa clinical study, NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313), for treating adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis. The candidate is being developed by Immix’s subsidiary, Nexcella, Inc.

Immix currently does not have any approved products in its portfolio. Therefore, in the absence of a marketed product, successful development and commercialization of NXC-201 remains the key focus of the company.

