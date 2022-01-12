Immix Biopharma Spikes After IMX-110 Surpasses Standard Of Care In Mice Model

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) shares are soaring more than 25 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a positive response for its lead candidate IMX -110 in first-line - therapy-resistant cancer, surpassing the standard of care in mice model.

The biopharma company said IMX-110 produced a 50 percent response rate after 1 cycle of treatment as a monotherapy in the first line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma mice study.

The FDA has approved orphan drug designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and was already approved rare pediatric disease designation to IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma.

Immix shares are currently at $6.76, up 22.85 percent from the previous close of $5.43 on a volume of 34,851,822. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.85-$8.68 on average volume of 16,116,929.

