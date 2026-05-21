Immix Biopharma Soars On 95% Complete Response Rate In Interim Data From NEXICART-2 Trial Of NXC-201

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) announced that it has achieved a complete response rate CR of 95% in the interim data of the NEXICART-2 trial evaluating NXC-201 in the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

Following the news, IMMX is up 8.95% in the pre-market to $9.74.

AL amyloidosis is a devastating immune condition that produces toxic light chains that accumulate in the heart, kidneys, and liver, leading to organ failure and death.

Trial Details

NEXICART-2 is a multi-site U.S. Phase 2 clinical trial of sterically optimised CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis involving 45 patients.

NXC-201

NXC-201 is designed as a sterically optimised BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy to help the immune system recognise and eliminate the source of toxic light chains in treating relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

Key Findings

Of the first 20 patients, all four MRD-negative patients have converted to a complete response.

CR rate is now 95%, with 19 out of 20 patients achieving CR, and CRs were achieved within 1 year of follow-up.

In addition, no relapses were observed among patients who had reached a complete response, according to the firm.

What's Ahead?

The firm expects to share the next NEXICART2 update in September, 2026.

These results support the firm's plan to initiate a multi-centre, randomised Phase 3 trial in patients with newly diagnosed AL Amyloidosis.

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research as of 2023.

IMMX has traded between $1.87 and $11.61 over the last year. The stock closed on Wednesday's market at $8.94, up 0.90%.

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