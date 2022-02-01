Immix Biopharma Rises On Scale-up Manufacturing Of IMX-110 Under GMP

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) are rising more than 13% Tuesday morning.

Monday, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it has initiated scale-up manufacturing of its drug candidate IMX-110 under Good Manufacturing Practice standards, potentially accelerating the timeline to clinical data from two trials planned this year.

The first trial will evaluate IMX-110 as monotherapy in soft tissue sarcoma and second will evaluate the combination of IMX-110 plus BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in advanced solid tumors.

IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

IMMX is at $4.59. It has traded in the range of $2.85- $8.68 in the past 52 weeks.

