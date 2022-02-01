Markets
IMMX

Immix Biopharma Rises On Scale-up Manufacturing Of IMX-110 Under GMP

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) are rising more than 13% Tuesday morning.

Monday, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it has initiated scale-up manufacturing of its drug candidate IMX-110 under Good Manufacturing Practice standards, potentially accelerating the timeline to clinical data from two trials planned this year.

The first trial will evaluate IMX-110 as monotherapy in soft tissue sarcoma and second will evaluate the combination of IMX-110 plus BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in advanced solid tumors.

IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

IMMX is at $4.59. It has traded in the range of $2.85- $8.68 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMMX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular