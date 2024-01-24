Immix Biopharma Reveals FDA Labeling Change Notification For CAR-T Products

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX), announced on Wednesday an FDA labeling change notification for approved CAR-T products.

The company noted that "Relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis remains an unmet medical need with limited treatment options. We believe that Immix Biopharma's CAR-T candidates, with demonstrated 'Single-Day CRS' and a marked lack of neurotoxicity in our ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, will continue to exhibit a favorable tolerability profile moving forward."

NXC-201 is targeted to treat AL Amyloidosis and other autoimmune indications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.