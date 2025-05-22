Immix Biopharma Reports Positive ASCO Abstract Results for NXC-201 from NEXICART-2 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory AL Amyloidosis

Immix Biopharma reports promising NXC-201 trial results showing 71% complete response rate in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

Immix Biopharma has announced positive results from its NEXICART-2 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of the cell therapy NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, reporting a complete response (CR) rate of 71% among the seven patients treated. There have been no relapses or significant safety issues reported, with only low-grade cytokine release syndrome observed. Results will be presented by lead investigator Dr. Heather Landau at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago on June 3, 2025. The trial aims to enroll 40 patients and has received FDA designation as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy. Immix Biopharma's CEO expressed optimism about the potential of NXC-201 to transform treatment for this condition, highlighting the urgent medical need due to current therapies achieving less than a 10% CR rate. A Key Opinion Leader event will follow the presentation to further discuss the results.

Potential Positives

NXC-201 demonstrated a notable complete response (CR) rate of 71% in patients, highlighting its potential effectiveness in treating relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

The trial reported no relapses to date and no safety signals, indicating a favorable safety profile for NXC-201.

The presentation at ASCO 2025, along with a follow-up KOL event, offers significant visibility and may enhance the company's reputation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

NXC-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA, suggesting regulatory support for its development and potential market impact.

Potential Negatives

The press release mainly highlights positive results, but substantial uncertainty remains due to the ongoing nature of the NEXICART-2 trial and the upcoming data presentations, creating questions about the sustainability of these results.

The mention of regulatory designations and ongoing trials could imply that the company is dependent on future approval processes that may not be guaranteed.

No existing products have received FDA approval, raising concerns about the company's path to commercialization and financial viability.

FAQ

What are the key results from the NEXICART-2 trial?

The NEXICART-2 trial reported a 71% complete response rate with no relapses or safety concerns to date.

Who presented the NXC-201 findings at ASCO?

Heather Landau, MD, from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, will present the findings at ASCO 2025.

When is the KOL event to discuss NXC-201 results?

The KOL event will take place on June 3, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET.

What is the significance of NXC-201's FDA RMAT designation?

The RMAT designation indicates that NXC-201 shows potential for treating serious conditions like AL Amyloidosis.

What is AL Amyloidosis and its impact?

AL Amyloidosis is a serious condition caused by misfolded proteins that lead to organ damage and high mortality rates.

Full Release



Immix Biopharma today reported ASCO abstract results from its U.S. multi-center



NEXICART-2



Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NXC-201 demonstrating strong efficacy and favorable safety.







– NXC-201 demonstrated a complete response (CR) rate of 71% (5/7 patients) –









– No relapses recorded to-date; no safety signals identified –









– Updated results with a later data cutoff, including endpoint analysis, will be presented at ASCO by lead investigator Heather Landau, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center –









– KOL event to discuss significance Tuesday, June 3, 2025 3:00pm ET after ASCO presentation:



https://lifescievents.com/event/immix-asco



–







LOS ANGELES, CA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases, today announced publication of cell therapy NXC-201 Abstract #7508, selected for oral presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2025) being held in Chicago, Illinois. The abstract summarizes positive results from the U.S. multi-site NEXICART-2 trial evaluating NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis with a data cutoff of January 28, 2025.





On June 3, 2025 Heather Landau, MD of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York will present further updated results at ASCO oral presentation in Chicago, IL. A Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event to discuss the significance will be held Tuesday, June 3, 2025 3:00pm ET with live Q&A (register



here



to participate).





“We are beyond thrilled with the strength of these results. I believe these results could transform the paradigm of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis treatment,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Recent NXC-201 FDA RMAT designation and ASCO interim readout demonstrate our progress toward completion of NEXICART-2 enrollment and BLA submission.”





Immix’s Phase 1/2 NEXICART-2 clinical trial is a U.S. multi-site, single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NXC-201 in patients who are refractory to, or relapse on treatment for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.







ASCO Abstract Results







Prior to NXC-201 treatment, the median lines of therapy was 4 (range: 2-9). All patients had baseline relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis organ involvement. After NXC-201 treatment, all patients normalized pathological disease markers. Complete responses (CRs) were observed in 71% (5 out of 7) of patients treated with NXC-201. The remaining 2 patients are bone marrow minimum residual disease (MRD) negative (10



-6



), predicting future CR (Immix believes remaining two MRD negative (10



-6



) patients could be confirmed as CRs in the coming weeks and months). Downstream clinical improvement, including cardiac and renal organ responses, were recorded after CRs. There have been no relapses recorded to-date and no safety signals identified. No neurotoxicity has been observed. Only low-grade cytokine release syndrome has been observed, lasting less than 24 hours. The ASCO



abstract



contains clinical data as of January 28, 2025.





Current treatments typically result in a lower than 10% complete response (CR) rate in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis according to Zanwar, et al 2024, indicating a high unmet medical need.





Updated NXC-201 results with a later data cutoff, including endpoint analysis, will be presented on June 3, 2025 by lead investigator Heather Landau, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center:







Upcoming ASCO Presentation













Title







“Safety and efficacy data from NEXICART-2, the first US trial of CAR-T in R/R light chain (AL) amyloidosis, NXC-201”











Presentation









Date/Time











Session Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 12:09pm CT (1:09pm ET)



Abstract Number: 7508



Session Name: 652. Oral Abstract Session – Hematologic Malignancies—Plasma Cell Dyscrasia















KOL Event to Discuss NXC-201 ASCO Clinical Data Presentation







A



Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event



with lead investigator Heather Landau, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Shahzad Raza, MD of Cleveland Clinic and Jeffrey Zonder, MD of Karmanos Cancer Center will be held subsequently Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 3:00 pm ET to discuss these results. Register here:



https://lifescievents.com/event/immix-asco



.







About NEXICART-2







NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an ongoing single-arm multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial of sterically-optimized CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure) who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The primary endpoint of the Phase 1 portion is safety. The primary endpoint of the Phase 2 portion is efficacy.







About NXC-201







NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy with a “digital filter” that filters out non-specific activation. Initial data from ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 has demonstrated high complete response rates in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. U.S. Phase 1/2 study NEXICART-2 is ongoing. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.







About AL Amyloidosis







AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that circulate in the blood, then build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread organ damage, including heart and renal failure, leading to high mortality rates.





The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024.





The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.







About Immix Biopharma, Inc.







Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity in AL Amyloidosis, supporting expansion into other serious diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Contacts







Mike Moyer





LifeSci Advisors





mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com







Company Contact







irteam@immixbio.com











