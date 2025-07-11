Immix Biopharma Reports Class-Leading Safety Profile for CAR-T NXC-201 in Low-Volume AL Amyloidosis, On Track for BLA Submission

Immix Biopharma reports no neurotoxicity in low-volume AL Amyloidosis treatment, advancing toward Biologics License Application submission.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. announced a strong safety profile for its CAR-T therapy, NXC-201, including no reports of neurotoxicity in patients with low-volume disease. The company is progressing toward submitting its first Biologics License Application (BLA) for NXC-201 as a treatment for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, an orphan indication, with plans for future indication expansions. Interim results from the ongoing NEXICART-2 study were presented at the 2025 ASCO conference, suggesting promising outcomes. Immix Biopharma, focused on advancing this therapy to regulatory approval, has also received recognition for NXC-201, including RMAT and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA and EMA.

Potential Positives

Absence of neurotoxicity of any grade in low-volume disease to-date highlights a significant safety profile for NXC-201, which is crucial for patient acceptance and regulatory approval.

Company is on track for the first Biologics License Application (BLA) approval for a cell therapy in the orphan indication of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, marking a major regulatory milestone.

Potential future indication expansion plans signal the company’s confidence in the versatility and efficacy of NXC-201, potentially enhancing long-term growth and market reach.

NXC-201 has received both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA, which may expedite its development and approval process.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about the status and consistency of interim trial data for NXC-201, with risks that upcoming data may not match prior results, casting doubt on the therapy's efficacy.

The company has not yet received FDA pre-market approval for any drug product, indicating a lack of commercialized success despite ongoing clinical trials.

Risks related to funding and capital requirements may hinder the company's ability to continue necessary clinical trials and advance product candidates as planned.

FAQ

What is NXC-201 and its significance?

NXC-201 is a CAR-T cell therapy by Immix Biopharma focused on treating relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis with a strong safety profile.

How does NXC-201 differ from other therapies?

NXC-201 features a "digital filter" to minimize non-specific activation, enhancing its safety in patients with low-volume disease.

What are the next steps for Immix Biopharma?

Immix Biopharma is on track for submitting a Biologics License Application (BLA) for NXC-201, aiming for FDA approval soon.

What safety results were presented at ASCO 2025?

Interim results indicated an absence of neurotoxicity of any grade in low-volume disease, highlighting NXC-201's favorable safety profile.

What potential expansions are planned for NXC-201?

After the BLA submission, Immix Bio plans to explore additional indications for NXC-201 to address various immune-mediated diseases.

$IMMX Insider Trading Activity

$IMMX insiders have traded $IMMX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GABRIEL S MORRIS (CFO) purchased 2,225 shares for an estimated $5,070

ILYA M RACHMAN (CEO and Chairman) purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $4,998

$IMMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IMMX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IMMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases, today announced a class-leading safety profile for sterically-optimized CAR-T NXC-201, including absence of neurotoxicity of any grade in low-volume disease to-date, laying a foundation for potential future indication expansion.





“We are singularly focused on completing NEXICART-2 for BLA submission, where we are accelerating progress. Separately and subsequently, for potential future expansion directions, we believe NXC-201 will be able to address a range of immune-mediated and other serious diseases,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “Our near-term efforts are laser- focused on our path to NEXICART-2 BLA submission for FDA approval.”





NEXICART-2 interim results, including safety results, were presented at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2025) by Heather Landau, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center can be accessed on the Company’s website under publications (ASCO Post



article



and



video



, MSKCC



article



, Cleveland Clinic



article



). A webcast of the Company’s Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event to discuss the NXC-201 ASCO 2025 interim results, including safety results, can be accessed



here



About Immix Biopharma, Inc.







Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and other serious diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a “digital filter” that filters out non-specific activation. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a registrational design. Interim results were presented at ASCO 2025 in an oral presentation by Heather Landau, M.D. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.







About AL Amyloidosis







AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that circulate in the blood, then build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread organ damage, including heart and renal failure, leading to high mortality rates.





The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024.





The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2025 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Contacts







Mike Moyer





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









Company Contact









irteam@immixbio.com













