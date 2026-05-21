Immix Biopharma Prices $150 Million Underwritten Offering To Advance NXC-201 Program

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) announced that it has priced a $150 million underwritten registered offering of its common stock.

Offering details

The offering includes 16,778,524 shares of its common stock priced at $8.94 per share, generating expected gross proceeds of $150 million before underwriting discounts and expenses.

The transaction is expected to close on or about May 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the lead book-running manager, with BofA Securities acting as book-running manager. LifeSci Capital, Mizuho and Needham & Company are participating as co-lead managers.

Use of Proceeds

Immix said it intends to use the net proceeds to support development of its lead CAR-T therapy NXC-201, along with working capital and general corporate purposes. The company expects that the new capital, combined with existing cash, will fund operations into mid-2028.

Pipeline Snapshot: NXC-201

Immix's lead candidate is a sterically optimized BCMA-targeted CAR-T therapy designed with a "digital filter" to reduce non-specific immune activation. The therapy aims to train the immune system to eliminate toxic light chains that drive AL amyloidosis, a life-threatening disease that can cause heart, kidney, and liver failure.

NXC-201 is currently being evaluated in NEXICART-2 U.S. multicenter study for relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, which features a potentially registrational design.

The program has received multiple regulatory designations, including Breakthrough Therapy Designation, RMAT and Orphan Drug status from the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA.

IMMX has traded between $1.87 and $11.61 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $8.94, up 0.90%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $9.70, up 8.50%.

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