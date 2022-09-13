Immix Biopharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMMX) recent US$2.9m market cap decline means a loss of US$194k for insiders who bought this year

The recent price decline of 11% in Immix Biopharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$297k worth of shares at an average price of US$4.98 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$103k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Immix Biopharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Jason Hsu made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.73. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$297k for 59.70k shares. But they sold 200.00 shares for US$550. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Immix Biopharma insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:IMMX Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Are Immix Biopharma Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months company Co-Founder Sean Senn divested US$550 worth of stock. That is not a lot. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Does Immix Biopharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Immix Biopharma insiders own about US$6.1m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Immix Biopharma Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Immix Biopharma insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Immix Biopharma (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

