Immix Biopharma, Inc. Receives FDA RMAT Designation for CAR-T Therapy NXC-201 in Relapsed/Refractory AL Amyloidosis

Immix Biopharma's NXC-201 receives FDA RMAT designation for treating relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, accelerating clinical trial enrollment.

Quiver AI Summary

Immix Biopharma, Inc. announced that the FDA has granted RMAT designation to its CAR-T therapy NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, following promising clinical evidence from the NEXICART-2 trial. This designation is expected to expedite the approval process by enabling more frequent interactions with the FDA and offering pathways for accelerated approval. The company has reported an increase in enrollment for the NEXICART-2 trial, with updates anticipated in the first half of 2025. NXC-201 is currently the only CAR-T therapy being developed for this condition, which lacks FDA-approved treatments. The clinical trials aim to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXC-201, which has shown high response rates and no neurotoxicity in initial studies.

Potential Positives

FDA granted RMAT designation to NXC-201, highlighting its potential as a new treatment option for relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, a previously unaddressed medical need.

RMAT designation allows for accelerated development and review processes, which could lead to faster market approval for NXC-201.

Acceleration in enrollment for the NEXICART-2 study indicates strong interest and confidence in the trial's potential to deliver significant clinical data.

NXC-201 is the only CAR-T therapy in development for AL amyloidosis, positioning Immix Biopharma uniquely in a growing market with substantial unmet needs for patients.

Potential Negatives

The FDA has approved less than half of RMAT applications in the last eight years, indicating a potentially challenging regulatory landscape for NXC-201 despite the designation.

The company's future success is heavily reliant on the ongoing clinical trials, which carry inherent risks that may impact the progress and approval of the therapy.

There is no existing FDA-approved treatment for relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, which raises questions about the market viability of NXC-201 if clinical trials do not yield favorable results.

FAQ

What is the RMAT designation for NXC-201?

The RMAT designation indicates that NXC-201 is recognized by the FDA as a promising investigational treatment for AL amyloidosis.

How does RMAT designation affect drug approval?

RMAT designation enables more frequent interactions with the FDA, potentially accelerating the path to market approval for NXC-201.

What clinical trial is NXC-201 currently in?

NXC-201 is being evaluated in the open-label NEXICART-2 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in the U.S. for AL amyloidosis.

What are the primary endpoints of the NEXICART-2 study?

The primary endpoints include complete response rate and overall response rate in patients treated with NXC-201.

What diseases does Immix Biopharma focus on?

Immix Biopharma develops cell therapies specifically for AL amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IMMX Insider Trading Activity

$IMMX insiders have traded $IMMX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON HSU has made 4 purchases buying 70,800 shares for an estimated $155,981 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAREY NG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $18,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IMMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $IMMX stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





FDA RMAT designation follows positive proof-of-concept U.S. clinical data from the NXC-201 NEXICART-2 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis



FDA RMAT designation follows positive proof-of-concept U.S. clinical data from the NXC-201 NEXICART-2 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis



RMAT designation potentially streamlines the path to market approval by allowing frequent interactions with FDA and routes to FDA Accelerated Approval and Priority Review



RMAT designation potentially streamlines the path to market approval by allowing frequent interactions with FDA and routes to FDA Accelerated Approval and Priority Review



Enrollment in NEXICART-2 study accelerating; next update planned for H1 2025







LOS ANGELES,CA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”, “IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted RMAT designation to sterically-optimized CAR-T NXC-201 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis. As of June 2024 public information, FDA approved less than half of RMAT applications submitted to the agency during the last eight years. FDA RMAT designation requires that a drug is an advanced regenerative medicine, targets a serious condition, with the potential to treat, modify, reverse, or cure, and preliminary clinical evidence has indicated that the drug has the potential to address these unmet medical needs.





“Receipt of FDA RMAT designation underscores the strength of our NXC-201 data and the potential for NXC-201 to provide a new treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, where no drugs are FDA approved today,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “We are also pleased to report that the pace of enrollment in NEXICART-2 has accelerated, following successful completion of the safety run-in segment. We look forward to sharing further information on our progress, including an update on NEXICART-2, in the first half of 2025.”





The RMAT designation is intended to accelerate the development and review of promising investigational products, including cell therapies. To qualify, a product must be designed to treat, modify, reverse, or cure a serious or life-threatening disease, with preliminary clinical evidence suggesting it can address unmet medical needs. The RMAT designation offers several key advantages, including early and frequent interactions with the FDA to discuss potential surrogate or intermediate endpoints, as well as strategies to meet post-approval requirements, potentially streamlining the path to market approval.





NXC-201 is the only CAR-T therapy currently in development in AL Amyloidosis, mentioned in a



review article entitled “Systemic Light Chain Amyloidosis” published in June, 2024



New England Journal of Medicine





.







About NXC-201







NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy. Initial data from Phase 1b/2 ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 has demonstrated high complete response rates and no neurotoxicity of any kind in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.





NXC-201 is being studied in a comprehensive U.S. clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, with the potential to expand into select immune-mediated diseases. The NXC-201 NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) U.S. clinical trial builds on a robust clinical dataset. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the FDA, and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.







About NEXICART-2











NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an open-label, single-arm, multi-site U.S. Phase 1b/2 dose expansion clinical trial of CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure) who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The study is designed with a standard 6 patient safety-run in to evaluate two doses (three patients each at 150 million CAR+T cells and 450 million CAR+T cells) (both dose levels were evaluated in the NEXICART-1 study and have produced complete responses in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXC-201. Primary endpoints are complete response rate and overall response rate, according to consensus recommendations (Palladini et al. 2012).







About AL Amyloidosis











AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread damage to multiple organs, including heart failure, and leads to high mortality rates.





The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024.





The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.







About Immix Biopharma, Inc.







Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) as well as the ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis, supporting expansion into select immune-mediated diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at



www.immixbio.com



and



www.BeProactiveInAL.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Immix Biopharma, Inc., its results of operations, prospects, future business plans and operations and the matters discussed above, including, but not limited to, the potential benefits of our product candidate CAR-T NXC-201 and the timing and results related clinical trials. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain words such as “expects”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the further data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201 will not be favorably consistent with the data readouts to date, (ii) the risk that the Company may not be able to continue the NEXICART-2 multi-site U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; (iii) the risk that the Company may not be able to advance to registration-enabling studies for CAR-T NXC-201 or other product candidates, (iv) that success in early phases of pre-clinical and clinicals trials do not ensure later clinical trials will be successful; (v) that no drug product developed by the Company has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (vi) the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional working capital with which to continue the clinical trials for CAR-T NXC-201, or advance to the initiation of registration-enabling studies, for such product candidates as and when needed and (vii) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 and other periodic reports subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at



www.sec.gov



. Immix Biopharma cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. Immix Biopharma cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Immix Biopharma does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Contacts







Mike Moyer





LifeSci Advisors







mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com









Company Contact









irteam@immixbio.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.