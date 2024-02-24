Immix Biopharma (IMMX) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Immix Biopharma (NasdaqCM:IMMX) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 369.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immix Biopharma. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 53.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMX is 0.01%, an increase of 114.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 123.40% to 861K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAM Investors holds 103K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

Private Advisor Group holds 100K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMX by 103.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Immix Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ImmixBioTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Its proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-SpecificTM Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. ImmixBioTM TME Normalization™ Technology allows its drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. ImmixBioTM has uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. In addition to oncology, its pipeline includes Tissue-Specific BiologicTM candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

