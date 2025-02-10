News & Insights

BioTech
IMMX

Immix Biopharma Gets FDA RMAT Designation For NXC-201 CAR-T In AL Amyloidosis

February 10, 2025 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to its sterically-optimized CAR-T therapy, NXC-201, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

This designation follows promising results from the NEXICART-2 clinical trial, which demonstrated positive proof-of-concept data for NXC-201 in patients with this challenging condition.

The RMAT designation could expedite the development and approval process, offering Immix Biopharma more frequent interactions with the FDA, as well as potential routes to Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

The company also reported accelerated enrollment in the ongoing NEXICART-2 study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 in AL amyloidosis patients.

NXC-201 is the only CAR-T therapy currently being studied for AL amyloidosis, and the FDA's RMAT designation highlights the potential of this novel therapy to address unmet medical needs in patients with this rare and fatal disease.

Currently, IMMX is trading at $1.99 down by 1.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.