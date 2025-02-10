Immix Biopharma Gets FDA RMAT Designation For NXC-201 CAR-T In AL Amyloidosis

(RTTNews) - Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to its sterically-optimized CAR-T therapy, NXC-201, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

This designation follows promising results from the NEXICART-2 clinical trial, which demonstrated positive proof-of-concept data for NXC-201 in patients with this challenging condition.

The RMAT designation could expedite the development and approval process, offering Immix Biopharma more frequent interactions with the FDA, as well as potential routes to Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

The company also reported accelerated enrollment in the ongoing NEXICART-2 study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of NXC-201 in AL amyloidosis patients.

NXC-201 is the only CAR-T therapy currently being studied for AL amyloidosis, and the FDA's RMAT designation highlights the potential of this novel therapy to address unmet medical needs in patients with this rare and fatal disease.

