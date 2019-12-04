Imminent Stock Rout Looms Says Top Asset Manager

(New York)

One asset manager called last yearâs fourth quarter stock rout perfectly, and they are doubling down, saying it will happen again this year. Principal Global Investorsâ Seema Shah says that stocks are facing another imminent selloff if the US and China canât get a trade deal done before the December 15th tariff deadline. âIf that trade deal doesnât happen and if everything falls apart and it feels like tensions are getting worse, then I think we are facing a potential repeat of last year, and it will be worseâ, said Shah. She says that the shock could be even bigger than in other parts of the year because of how liquidity disappears in December.

FINSUM: So we are dubious on this call, but what is interesting to us is that this argument was published on November 28th, and since then Trump has backtracked on the trade deal timeline.

stocks

recession

China

trade

tariffs

S&P 500

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.