Immigration is Still the Key to the Jobs Market

I don’t often use my platform here to say “I told you so” but after this morning’s jobs data, not only is the temptation too strong to resist, but it is also important to understand where I was right so that we make better informed decisions about the future. I had said that immigration restrictions were the principal reason for the labor shortage we were seeing. Today, as pundits and talking heads puzzle over how job creation can keep growing without pushing wages massively higher, I return to the same argument. It is primarily about immigration, only this time, the situation has been reversed.

What we saw this morning was about as perfect a set of data as could be imagined right now. The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs last month, significantly more than the 200,000 that economists were anticipating on average, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%. That again was a stronger number than forecast. Of course, in the current environment, where inflation is the concern, that could be seen as bad news if it meant that wages were jumping. That would add to inflationary pressure but there was no sign of it in these numbers.

While wages did increase, they only did so by 0.3% for the month, indicating a 4.6% annual rate. Once more, that was a “better” number than expected and, more importantly in many ways, there were significant revisions lower in both the September and October wage numbers. If you really follow these things, you might know that the opposite occurred last month, with revisions higher for previous months. That would suggest that the data are unreliable right now for some reason, but a reversal just one month after a big move indicates that last month’s revisions were an anomaly. All of that implies a medium- to long-term inflation rate of around 3%, which I’m sure the Fed would gladly accept at the moment.

The market was certainly pleased, as you can see from the chart for S&P 500 E-Mini futures (ES) around the time of the release:

If you put the jobs numbers into context, it makes even more sense that this morning’s data tells the true story, and that the market reaction therefore makes sense.

In October of 2021, the post-pandemic labor shortage was becoming ever more acute and obvious, and the reasons for it were being frequently discussed. At that time, I wrote a piece, "The Biggest Reason for the Labor Shortage is not Being Talked About," which pointed out that in the four previous years, the Trump administration had embarked on policies designed to massively decrease immigration, legal as well as illegal. That push was, as a Cato Institute spokesperson said at the time, “wildly successful,” with legal immigration in terms of green cards and non-immigrant visas issued was reduced by close to 12 million potential workers over that four years.

Some were celebrating that because they believed that offered protection to American workers, which it may have done, but it is now generally accepted that what I said at the time was right -- whatever the benefits, there was a price to pay. That price was a serious labor shortage that pushed wages, and therefore prices, ever higher.

Under President Biden, the pre-pandemic level of issuance of non-immigrant working visas has been gradually increased. Once again, that may not please some people for a variety of reasons, but it has enabled what we are now seeing in the labor market, where there are plenty of jobs to be had, but wages are increasing at only a manageable pace.

All of this matters to investors for several reasons. If increased immigration is allowing for growth with limited inflationary pressure from wages, that makes a “soft landing” as the Fed increases rates much likelier than it appeared a few months ago. It means that rate rises are more akin to tapping on the economy's brakes rather than slamming them. That in turn makes the process of gradually transitioning to neutral or even somewhat loose monetary policy by the end of the year that much easier and makes an earlier, faster bounce in stocks that much more likely.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.