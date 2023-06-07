Immersive Labs Collaborates With Accenture To Solve Cyber Talent Shortage

(RTTNews) - Immersive Labs, a cyber resilience company, and Accenture (ACN), a professional services and cloud computing company, announced on Wednesday that they are collaborating to launch the Cyber Million program with an aim to end cyber security talent deficit.

The move is expected to increase access to one million entry-level cybersecurity operations jobs over the next decade across the globe.

The beta version of the program is rolling out today. It will be powered by the Immersive Labs platform, while Accenture Security will serve as the first foundational partner.

The program is available to other organizations who are seeking to make cybersecurity operations roles available on the platform to a diverse pool of candidates.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 and Accenture, 59 percent of business leaders and 64 percent of cyber leaders ranked talent recruitment and retention as a key challenge for managing cyber resilience. The cybersecurity industry currently has 3.4 million roles unfilled worldwide.

The program aims to help fill these roles by reducing barriers to entry for job seekers. Cyber Million will take a practical, evidence-based, skills-first approach to recruiting and anyone above 16 years can register and complete a series of curated hands-on exercises and labs that match the skill set requirements of open roles.

On successful completion, candidates can apply to open employment partner roles.

On Tuesday, shares of Accenture closed at $308.04 up 1.18% or $3.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.

