Immersion SA Sees Sales Growth and Innovation

November 15, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Immersion SA (FR:ALIMR) has released an update.

Immersion SA has reported a 7% increase in sales for the fiscal year 2023/2024, reaching €7.04 million, with a notable improvement in gross margin to 45%. The company strengthened its financial structure and launched the innovative Studiiio product, integrating hybrid video conferencing with virtual and augmented reality. Additionally, Immersion has been selected for several research projects aimed at advancing immersive technologies and artificial intelligence in various sectors.

