Immersion options imply 7.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Immersion (IMMR) is normal with calls leading puts 63:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.9%, or 70c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.0%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IMMR:
- Immersion options imply 6.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Immersion options imply 5.2% move in share price post-earnings
- Immersion options imply 5.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Immersion options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Is IMMR a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.