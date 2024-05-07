Immersion (IMMR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Immersion Corporation IMMR is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $24.9 million, indicating a 252.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $7.07 million.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, suggesting a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 25 cents.

IMMR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 62%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Immersion Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Immersion Corporation price-eps-surprise | Immersion Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

Immersion’s first-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand for a wide range of technologies and licenses that the company provides in the haptic space.

IMMR’s deep expertise in IP and haptic, as well as the authorized distribution through technology licenses, patents, services, reference designs and software development kits are likely to have aided the company’s performance

Its operations across multiple segments, including its partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers like Microsoft, Samsung, Google, Sony and Panasonic in the mobile, gaming, wearables and consumer electronics are expected to have boosted Immersion’s top line. The company is likely to have benefited from its association with industry giants like Stanley, Nippon Seiki, Elan Microelectronics and Wacom.

The company is expected to have benefited from the rising AR/VR space that is experiencing the growing use of haptics. According to a markets and markets report, the global AR/VR market is estimated to grow from $32.5 billion in 2023 to $77.5 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 19%. Besides its application in AR/VR gaming, haptic technology is also used in medical training, automotive, report operations, engineering and military. The application of haptics across so many fields is expected to have positively impacted IMMR’s revenues.

Immersion’s performance is expected to have gained from the renewal of contracts with industry giants. In the first quarter, the company signed license agreements with Nintendo, Razer, Morterex and Meta.

The company has also licensed its patents to third party gaming accessory makers to use its patents in high-end spinning mass and force feedback devices.

These include controllers, steering wheels and joysticks designed for PC platforms like Microsoft Windows, as well as gaming consoles from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo.

Immersion primarily focuses on tactile haptics that provide advantages over the manufacturers of force feedback haptics. Expensive force-feedback haptic devices have extremely limited scope in haptic technology market compared with tactile ones. This factor is also expected to have contributed to Immersion’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Immersion Corporation this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

IMMR currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Agilent Technologies A, Docebo DCBO and NVIDIA NVDA have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Agilent has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on May 29. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agilent’s second-quarter earnings has moved 3 cents downward to $1.19 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year fall of 6.30%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion, suggesting a 7.96% decline from the year-ago quarter. Shares of Agilent have gained 6.2% year to date.

Docebo has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Docebo’s first-quarter earnings has moved a penny upward to 17 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 89%. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $51.2 million, suggesting a 23.4% increase from the year-ago quarter. Shares of DCBO have lost 5.7% year to date.

NVIDIA has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings has moved a penny upward to $5.49 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 403.7%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $24.17 billion, suggesting a 236% increase from the year-ago quarter. Shares of NVDA have surged 79.3% year to date.

