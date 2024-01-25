Immersion (IMMR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Immersion (IMMR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.03, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

The touch-based technology company's stock has dropped by 2.87% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Immersion in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 57.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.25 million, up 0.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Immersion possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Immersion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.46.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.