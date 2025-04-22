Immersion (IMMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Immersion (IMMR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.93, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

The the stock of touch-based technology company has fallen by 11.13% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Immersion is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

