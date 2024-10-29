Immersion (IMMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $8.80, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 1.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.15, showcasing an 87.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.13 million, up 6.86% from the year-ago period.

IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $116.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Immersion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

