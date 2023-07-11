Immersion (IMMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $7.16, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immersion as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.02 million, up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $39.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.27% and +2.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Immersion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.25, which means Immersion is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.