Is Immersion (IMMR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Immersion (IMMR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Immersion is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Immersion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMMR's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, IMMR has gained about 40.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Immersion is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND). The stock has returned 29.6% year-to-date.

In Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Immersion is a member of the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #213 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 25% so far this year, so IMMR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 138-stock industry is currently ranked #61. The industry has moved +11.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Immersion and Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

