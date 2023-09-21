Immersion (IMMR) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $6.62, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 5.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Immersion as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.7 million, down 45.04% from the year-ago period.

IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Immersion is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Immersion has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.86.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.