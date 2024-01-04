Immersion (IMMR) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Immersion (IMMR) ending at $6.90, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the touch-based technology company witnessed a gain of 6.96% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 57.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.25 million, indicating a 0.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Immersion holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Immersion currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.8 of its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

