Immersion (IMMR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Immersion (IMMR) standing at $6.68, reflecting a -1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

The touch-based technology company's stock has dropped by 0.73% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Immersion is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.7 million, down 45.04% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $31 million, indicating changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Immersion is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Immersion is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.6.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

