Immersion (IMMR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $10.59, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.39%.

The touch-based technology company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Immersion will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 138.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.29 million, showing a 4.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $71.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +48.08% and +112.06%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Immersion. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Immersion is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.31.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.