Immersion (IMMR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Immersion (IMMR) ending at $8.93, denoting a -1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

The the stock of touch-based technology company has risen by 2.49% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating an 87.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.13 million, indicating a 6.86% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

IMMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $116.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Immersion. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Immersion possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Immersion has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

