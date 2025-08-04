Immersion (IMMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR) closed at $6.90, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.95%.

Shares of the touch-based technology company have depreciated by 15.82% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Immersion will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.42 per share and a revenue of $31.75 million, signifying shifts of 0% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Immersion currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Immersion is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.08 for its industry.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.