Immersion (IMMR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Immersion (IMMR) ending at $7.11, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.87%.

The touch-based technology company's stock has climbed by 5.53% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Immersion in its upcoming release.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Immersion presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Immersion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.65, so one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.