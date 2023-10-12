Immersion (IMMR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Immersion (IMMR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.76, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

The touch-based technology company's shares have seen an increase of 1.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Immersion in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 57.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.7 million, indicating a 45.04% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $31 million, demonstrating changes of -14.77% and -19.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Immersion is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.38, so one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IMMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

