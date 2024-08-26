Immersion (IMMR) Plunges 25% in a Month: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

Immersion Corporation IMMR has experienced a sharp 25% decline in its share price over the past month, leaving investors wondering if this is a buying opportunity.

The drop stands out starkly against the stability of the S&P 500, which has only seen minor fluctuations during the same period. Additionally, Immersion’s performance significantly underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF, which posted a 4.9% gain in the same timeframe.

What Triggered the Fall?

The dramatic drop in Immersion's stock price was primarily due to investors’ profit-taking strategy. After a strong bullish run that saw the stock reach a 52-week high of $13.94 on Jul 29, 2024, many investors chose to lock in their gains, leading to a wave of selling pressure.

The stock had attracted considerable attention due to its innovative haptic technology and user interface designs, which fueled its upward momentum. However, as the stock approached the $14 mark, it became increasingly apparent that investors were eager to capitalize on these gains.

One-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, the stock’s premium valuation likely contributed to the recent pullback. With Immersion trading at elevated levels, some investors became cautious, questioning whether the company’s growth prospects could justify such high valuations in the near term. This uncertainty prompted a reassessment of positions, further accelerating the sell-off.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite these factors, the recent plunge in Immersion’s share price could be seen as a golden opportunity for investors, especially given the company’s robust fundamentals and promising growth trajectory.

Positive Industry Trends: A Strong Foundation

One of Immersion’s key strengths lies in its leadership in haptic technology — a rapidly growing field that enhances user experiences across a variety of devices by providing tactile feedback. This technology is becoming increasingly essential in sectors such as gaming, automotive, mobile devices and virtual reality (VR). As these markets expand, so does the demand for Immersion's advanced haptic applications.

The company’s strong intellectual property portfolio, which includes numerous patents, provides it with a significant competitive edge. Licensing this technology to major global players ensures a steady revenue stream, enabling Immersion to fund its growth initiatives and maintain its market position.

Additionally, the company’s strategy to diversify its offerings into new verticals, such as medical devices and industrial applications, showcases its adaptability and broad market applicability. This diversification not only reduces IMMR’s dependence on a single industry but also opens up multiple revenue streams, making it less vulnerable to sector-specific downturns.

Currently, Immersion has more than 15 award-winning designs and products, which are being used on more than 3 billion devices globally. Additionally, it has over 150 licensed customers. The company’s versatility and broad application across various industries underscore its potential for sustained growth.

Partnerships and Deal Wins Strengthen Market Position

Immersion’s market position has been further solidified through strategic partnerships and recent deal wins. The company has secured agreements with leading smartphone manufacturers, gaming companies, and automotive giants, highlighting the widespread adoption of its technology. These partnerships not only validate the quality and effectiveness of Immersion’s products but also ensure long-term revenue growth.

For example, Immersion’s collaboration with Sony Group Corporation SONY for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller has been a major success, showcasing the critical role haptic feedback plays in enhancing gaming experiences. This high-profile partnership boosts the company’s visibility and reputation, attracting more potential clients and partners.

Moreover, Immersion has signed multiple licensing deals with industry leaders, including Samsung Electronics and Meta Platforms, Inc. META. Samsung renewed its license agreement, allowing its affiliates to continue utilizing IMMR’s patents. Similarly, Meta Platforms has signed a deal to incorporate Immersion’s technology into its hardware, software, VR and gaming products, further expanding the latter’s market reach.

Financial Strength and Growth Prospects: A Promising Outlook

Immersion’s recent financial performance has been nothing short of impressive. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $99.4 million, a more than 14-fold increase from the prior-year level. Even excluding revenues from the recently acquired Barnes & Noble Education business, Immersion’s top-line growth was remarkable, soaring seven-fold.

The company’s earnings also saw significant growth, increasing more than four-fold to 89 cents per share from 21 cents in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts have taken note of Immersion’s strong performance, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues and earnings indicating positive sentiment and expectations for continued growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: A Buying Opportunity Amid the Dip

Despite the recent decline in its share price, Immersion remains a strong contender in the technology sector, underpinned by solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The recent dip, driven by profit-taking initiatives and concerns over valuations, offers a rare opportunity to invest in a company with a strong intellectual property portfolio, a solid financial foundation and multiple growth drivers.

Immersion’s current price level could represent an attractive entry point for investors. As the company continues to innovate and expand its market presence, the potential for gains remains significant. Now might be the perfect time to add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company to your portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.